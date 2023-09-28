JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 330.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,422 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000.

BATS:JCPB opened at $44.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.49.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1684 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

