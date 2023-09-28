JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,451 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 109.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $442,000. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 90,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JMST opened at $50.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1351 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

