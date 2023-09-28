jvl associates llc Sells 683 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

jvl associates llc lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,237 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.0% of jvl associates llc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. jvl associates llc’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Apple by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $129,447,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Starfox Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $646,332,000 after acquiring an additional 89,615 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.41.

Apple Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $170.43 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.08 and a 200-day moving average of $176.83.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

