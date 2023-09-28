Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:HOTL) Trading Up 0.5%

Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:HOTL – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.11 and last traded at $14.11. Approximately 20 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.03.

Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $705,305.00, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:HOTL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 37.29% of Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF

The Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF (HOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Strategic Hotel & Lodging Sector index, a market-cap-weighted index of hotel and lodging stocks from developed countries. HOTL was launched on Jan 12, 2022 and is managed by Kelly.

