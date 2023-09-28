Kistos (LON:KIST) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Kistos Holdings Plc (LON:KIST – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 225 ($2.75) and last traded at GBX 228 ($2.78). 79,022 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 203,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230 ($2.81).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Kistos from GBX 420 ($5.13) to GBX 480 ($5.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.85, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £188.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 844.44 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 242.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 259.02.

Kistos Holdings Plc, an independent energy company, focuses on development and production opportunities across natural gas basins and energy generation projects in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. The company's assets include interests in Dutch and the U.K. North Sea, and onshore Netherlands.

