KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB) Trading Down 0.2%

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.80 and last traded at $24.80. 402 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.83.

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average of $25.96.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 57,687 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF by 201.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (KHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to primarily high-yield bonds from the Asia-Pacific. KHYB was launched on Jun 26, 2018 and is managed by KraneShares.

