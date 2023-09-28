KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC) Shares Down 0.2%

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.67 and last traded at $11.75. Approximately 1,122 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 5,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 5.03% of KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (KTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hang Seng Tech index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 30 largest Chinese technology companies. KTEC was launched on Jun 9, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

