Landstar System, Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $8.62 Per Share (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Landstar System in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 26th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the transportation company will earn $8.62 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.61. The consensus estimate for Landstar System’s current full-year earnings is $7.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.09 EPS.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 5.37%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Landstar System from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Landstar System from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Landstar System in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Landstar System from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.77.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $178.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.20. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $142.51 and a 1 year high of $208.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Landstar System by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter worth about $462,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Landstar System in the second quarter valued at about $647,360,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Landstar System by 1.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

