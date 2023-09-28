Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Shares Down 9.6%

Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $92.50 and last traded at $92.50. Approximately 21 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.31.
Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Lassonde Industries from C$146.00 to C$166.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.
About Lassonde Industries
Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of a range of ready-to-drink beverages, fruit-based snacks, and frozen juice concentrates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers pure juices, ready-to-drink fruit drinks, and fruit-based snacks.
