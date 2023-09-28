LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.86.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LCII. StockNews.com began coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on LCI Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded LCI Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 7.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 22.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the first quarter worth $342,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 42.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $115.77 on Thursday. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $89.28 and a 1-year high of $137.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.18 and its 200 day moving average is $118.37. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.06). LCI Industries had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.06 EPS. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.51%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

