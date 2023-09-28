Legion Capital (OTCMKTS:LGCP) Trading 20.4% Higher

Legion Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:LGCP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 20.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 0.32 and last traded at 0.32. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.27.

Legion Capital Trading Up 20.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.31.

Legion Capital Company Profile

Legion Capital Corporation is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in making direct investments. The firm prefer to invest in early, small, medium, emerging growth companies and is involved in bridge funding, buyouts, acquisition, development, and growth capital transactions. It prefers to invest in fintech, industrials, business services, education services, diversified financial services, real estate development, construction, infrastructure, materials, and information technology sector.

