Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.06.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMND. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of LMND stock opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.65. Lemonade has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $25.11. The company has a market capitalization of $803.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.56.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.06. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 79.54% and a negative return on equity of 34.23%. The firm had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lemonade will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,043,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,920,000 after acquiring an additional 152,281 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,168,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,299,000 after acquiring an additional 467,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,482,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,687,000 after acquiring an additional 38,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lemonade by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,002,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 72,276 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,905,000 after buying an additional 74,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

