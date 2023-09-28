Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $151,000 Position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Free Report) by 37.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,375 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 17,449 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 172,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Alden Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,147,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 170,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 90,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DADA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.73 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Dada Nexus Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Dada Nexus stock opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93. Dada Nexus Limited has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $15.59. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.66.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.18). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $325.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.25 million. Research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

