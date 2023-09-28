Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $83,643,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $44,799,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 76.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846,633 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,132,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.44. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 1.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $488.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.94 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Compass Point began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on SoFi Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 53,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $475,364.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,101.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.