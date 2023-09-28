Lithium Americas Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) – Cormark reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lithium Americas in a research note issued on Monday, September 25th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now anticipates that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas’ current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.29.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lithium Americas from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. HSBC cut their price objective on Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 target price on Lithium Americas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

LAC stock opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.13, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.17 and a beta of 1.46. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $29.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 654.7% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

