Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Loews were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Loews by 108.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Loews by 114.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 3,461.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Loews in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $35,096.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,947.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $35,096.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 4,456,050 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.29 per share, for a total transaction of $175,078,204.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 248,414,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,760,215,056.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Loews Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of L stock opened at $63.80 on Thursday. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $49.76 and a twelve month high of $65.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.75%.

Loews Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.