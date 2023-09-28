LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 162.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 121,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 41,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $529,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 1.4 %

LYB stock opened at $94.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $73.24 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.13.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.06.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

