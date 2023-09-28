ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.50.

MAN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ManpowerGroup

Insider Buying and Selling at ManpowerGroup

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,620 shares in the company, valued at $666,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 1.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 182,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,364,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 473,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,429,000 after acquiring an additional 106,649 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 15.1% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 6.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 154,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,574 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

NYSE MAN opened at $72.87 on Thursday. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.04.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.04). ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Free Report

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.