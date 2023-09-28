Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in XPO were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 311.9% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 95,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 71,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in XPO by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 22,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on XPO. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on XPO from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark upped their price objective on XPO from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on XPO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Vertical Research downgraded XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised XPO from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, XPO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.87.

XPO Stock Performance

XPO opened at $70.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.19. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $76.77.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 34.51% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Company Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.