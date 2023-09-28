Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Cuts Stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3,407.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Greenbrier Companies by 160.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Greenbrier Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

GBX stock opened at $40.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.52. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $48.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.42. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $150,442.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,331 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,701.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $66,444.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,099.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $150,442.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,701.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

