Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Stock Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Quarry LP raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 11,058.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 406.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

NYSE:LZB opened at $30.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.12. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $33.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.26.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $481.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.58 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.1815 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 4,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $141,400.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,045.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

