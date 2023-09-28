Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $482,000 Stock Holdings in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Embecta were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,911,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Embecta by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,408,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,779,000 after purchasing an additional 285,304 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Embecta by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,034,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,045,000 after purchasing an additional 762,630 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Embecta by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,595,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,978,000 after purchasing an additional 29,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Embecta Stock Performance

EMBC stock opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $872.11 million, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.49. Embecta Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $36.64.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.07 million. Embecta had a net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Embecta Corp. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Embecta from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

Insider Transactions at Embecta

In other news, Director David F. Melcher acquired 6,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $98,294.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,797.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David F. Melcher acquired 6,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $98,294.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,797.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jacob Elguicze acquired 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.66 per share, with a total value of $100,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,144.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 20,558 shares of company stock worth $409,371 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

