Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $516,000 Stock Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,066 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Confluent were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 720.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after buying an additional 239,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Confluent by 3,176.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 145,391 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the first quarter worth $5,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the first quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Confluent by 13.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $29.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average is $29.88. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $41.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $189.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.18 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 54.53% and a negative net margin of 69.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Confluent in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on Confluent from $31.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Confluent from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Confluent from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Confluent from $27.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.90.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,597 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $115,607.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 131,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,940.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 860 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $25,628.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,912,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,597 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $115,607.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 131,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,940.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 511,027 shares of company stock worth $16,989,244. Insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Further Reading

