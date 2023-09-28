Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,517 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 1,956.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 170,034 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 734.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 101.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Patrick J. Haggarty sold 21,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $598,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,268 shares in the company, valued at $574,800.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other OFG Bancorp news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $1,655,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,521,726.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick J. Haggarty sold 21,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $598,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,800.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,465 shares of company stock worth $4,003,571 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $29.49 on Thursday. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.34 and a twelve month high of $34.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.55.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $170.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.50 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 25.19%. As a group, analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

See Also

