Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,391 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,502 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Archrock were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Archrock by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 28,561 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Archrock by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 28,672 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Archrock in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new stake in Archrock in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,954,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Archrock by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,071,433 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,008,000 after purchasing an additional 212,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AROC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archrock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Archrock from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Archrock from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Archrock from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Archrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archrock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $137,941.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,056.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archrock Stock Performance

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.76. Archrock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $13.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.75.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $247.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.78 million. Archrock had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 8.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.19%.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

Featured Articles

