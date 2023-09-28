Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 5,900 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEX. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $2,890,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 62.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 18.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,120,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,907,000 after buying an additional 803,766 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 38.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 16,724 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 134.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 77,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 44,590 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:NEX opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.35. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.13.

Insider Activity at NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 61.01%. The firm had revenue of $945.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.66 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Oladipo Iluyomade sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,056 shares in the company, valued at $58,144. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Oladipo Iluyomade sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,056 shares in the company, valued at $58,144. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 329,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 481,491 shares of company stock worth $5,610,901 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Saturday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.75 to $11.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.48.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

As of September 1, 2023, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc was acquired by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates in two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services.

