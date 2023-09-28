Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 69 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,669 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,513 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $285,232,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,632 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $215,182,000 after purchasing an additional 48,669 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 7.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,767 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $54,593,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,333 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $54,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 183,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $200.02 on Thursday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.80 and a 52-week high of $248.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by ($0.46). Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $190.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.28 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 22.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.01%.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

