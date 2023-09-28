Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Trims Stock Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in CTS were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in CTS by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CTS during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in CTS by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

CTS Price Performance

CTS stock opened at $40.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.78. CTS Co. has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $49.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.71.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $145.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.23 million. CTS had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 14.92%. CTS’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CTS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. CTS’s payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

CTS Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Featured Stories

