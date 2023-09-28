Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,470.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at $336,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 268.0% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 415.8% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at $22,994,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,097.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,213.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,336.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $982.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 2,136.23% and a net margin of 22.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

