Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,470.14.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International
Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.6 %
Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,097.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,213.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,336.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97.
Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $982.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 2,136.23% and a net margin of 22.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Mettler-Toledo International
Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.
