MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Trading 0.6% Higher

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.19 and last traded at $59.99. 177,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 396,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.62.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 79.64% of MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

