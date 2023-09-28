Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Randolph Co Inc’s 7th Largest Position

Randolph Co Inc decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,514 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.1% of Randolph Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Microsoft by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.2 %

Microsoft stock opened at $312.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $366.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $328.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.27.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.03.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

