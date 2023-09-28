Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,269 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 48.3% during the second quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its stake in Microsoft by 92.9% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 12,277 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 28.3% during the second quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 10,506 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,282 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $312.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $366.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.27.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $347.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.03.

View Our Latest Analysis on MSFT

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.