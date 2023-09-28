Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Park Edge Advisors LLC

Park Edge Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,868 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 0.8% of Park Edge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 19.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Microsoft by 20.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after acquiring an additional 196,338 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.2% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 16.2% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $312.79 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $366.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $328.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Redburn Partners decreased their target price on Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Microsoft from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.03.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

