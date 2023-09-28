Milestone Advisory Partners Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Milestone Advisory Partners lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.7% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Apple were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Apple by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $129,447,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Starfox Financial Services LLC increased its position in Apple by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $646,332,000 after buying an additional 89,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.41.

Apple Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $170.43 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

