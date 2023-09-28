Mohr Growth ETF (BATS:MOHR) Shares Up 0.7%

Mohr Growth ETF (BATS:MOHR – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.47 and last traded at $18.41. 13,978 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.29.

Mohr Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.46.

Get Mohr Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mohr Growth ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mohr Growth ETF stock. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mohr Growth ETF (BATS:MOHR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Mohr Growth ETF Company Profile

The Mohr Growth ETF (MOHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in equity securities of any market cap, geography, and investment style. The fund uses a tactical go-anywhere approach as its strategy. MOHR was launched on Nov 3, 2021 and is managed by Mohr Funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mohr Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohr Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.