Monument Circle Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MONCU) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MONCU – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 1,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 6,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

Monument Circle Acquisition Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05.

Get Monument Circle Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Monument Circle Acquisition by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter.

About Monument Circle Acquisition

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.