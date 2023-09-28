Mydecine Innovations Group (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Trading Up 15.6%

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 15.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 2,304 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 16,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Mydecine Innovations Group Trading Up 15.5 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23.

About Mydecine Innovations Group

(Get Free Report)

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of psilocybin products for treating mental health problems. The company primarily focuses on treating smoking cessation. Its lead product drug candidates include MYCO-001, MYCO-002, MYCO003, and MYCO-004.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mydecine Innovations Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mydecine Innovations Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.