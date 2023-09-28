NCR (NCR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

NCR (NYSE: NCR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/23/2023 – NCR was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/15/2023 – NCR was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/7/2023 – NCR was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

9/7/2023 – NCR was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/30/2023 – NCR was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/20/2023 – NCR is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2023 – NCR was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/7/2023 – NCR had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $37.00 to $40.00.

8/4/2023 – NCR was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NCR stock opened at $26.76 on Thursday. NCR Co. has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $30.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17 and a beta of 1.63.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in NCR during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in NCR by 11.7% during the first quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 635,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,988,000 after purchasing an additional 66,598 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in NCR by 58.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,928,000 after purchasing an additional 543,372 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in NCR during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in NCR by 9.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

