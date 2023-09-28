NCR (NCR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

NCR (NYSE: NCR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 9/23/2023 – NCR was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 9/15/2023 – NCR was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 9/7/2023 – NCR was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 9/7/2023 – NCR was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 8/30/2023 – NCR was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/20/2023 – NCR is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/12/2023 – NCR was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 8/7/2023 – NCR had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $37.00 to $40.00.
- 8/4/2023 – NCR was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
NCR Price Performance
NCR stock opened at $26.76 on Thursday. NCR Co. has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $30.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17 and a beta of 1.63.
NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NCR
NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.
