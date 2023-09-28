Netcapital (NCPL) versus The Competition Head to Head Analysis

Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) is one of 89 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Netcapital to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Netcapital has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Netcapital’s peers have a beta of 6.08, indicating that their average share price is 508% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Netcapital alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.5% of Netcapital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Netcapital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Netcapital $8.49 million $2.95 million 0.86 Netcapital Competitors $2.84 billion $404.33 million 7.21

This table compares Netcapital and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Netcapital’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Netcapital. Netcapital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Netcapital and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Netcapital 0 0 0 0 N/A Netcapital Competitors 335 1406 2049 69 2.48

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 39.10%. Given Netcapital’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Netcapital has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Netcapital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Netcapital 27.66% 6.89% 6.00% Netcapital Competitors -131.38% -37.51% -12.56%

Summary

Netcapital peers beat Netcapital on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Netcapital

(Get Free Report)

Netcapital Inc. operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support. In addition, it offers advisor services, which includes incubation of technology start-ups; investors introduction; online marketing; website design and software development; message crafting including pitch decks, offering pages, and ad creation; strategic advice; and technology consulting services. Further, the company provides valuation services, such as business valuation, fairness and solvency opinions, ESOP feasibility and valuation, non-cash charitable contribution, economic analysis of damages, intellectual property appraisals, and compensation studies. Netcapital Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Netcapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netcapital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.