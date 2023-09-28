New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB) Trading Down 1.9%

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.49 and last traded at $10.58. Approximately 10,711 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 80,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Providence Acquisition Corp. II

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPAB. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $305,000. Institutional investors own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

