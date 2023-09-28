NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL) Short Interest Update

NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a drop of 43.7% from the August 31st total of 114,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NEXGEL Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NXGL opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.39. NEXGEL has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $3.05.

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter. NEXGEL had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a negative net margin of 117.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NEXGEL during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NEXGEL during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NEXGEL in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

