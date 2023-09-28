NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) Trading Down 2.7%

NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Free Report) dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 3,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 54,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

NextPlat Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.89.

NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NextPlat had a negative return on equity of 50.22% and a negative net margin of 109.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NextPlat

NextPlat Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextPlat by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 54,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in NextPlat in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in NextPlat in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

NextPlat Corp, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile satellite services (MSS) solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia & Pacific, and Africa.

