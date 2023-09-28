NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) Trading Down 2.7%

NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Free Report) dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 3,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 54,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.35. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.89.
NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NextPlat had a negative return on equity of 50.22% and a negative net margin of 109.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter.
NextPlat Corp, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile satellite services (MSS) solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia & Pacific, and Africa.
