Northern Lights Acquisition (NASDAQ:NLIT) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLIT – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.77. 148,451 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 76,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Northern Lights Acquisition Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.93.

Institutional Trading of Northern Lights Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Northern Lights Acquisition Company Profile

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

