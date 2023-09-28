Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.21 and last traded at $10.21. Approximately 12,699 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 10,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.14.

Institutional Trading of Northern Star Investment Corp. II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $456,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $1,351,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth $505,000. Institutional investors own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. II

Northern Star Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

