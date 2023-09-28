Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Nutanix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.64.

Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $35.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average of $28.51. Nutanix has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $36.85.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $494.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.64 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 45,560 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $1,543,572.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,890,819.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 31,695 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $1,073,826.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,174.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sangster sold 45,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $1,543,572.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 203,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,890,819.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 435,884 shares of company stock worth $14,986,655. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,421,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,560,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,492,000 after buying an additional 2,141,125 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nutanix by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,856 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Nutanix by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 22,080,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Nutanix by 6,627.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after acquiring an additional 976,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

