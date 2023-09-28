Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the August 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 12.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NXC stock opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.0435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.05%.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.