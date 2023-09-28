Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Short Interest Down 43.8% in September

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the August 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:QQQX opened at $21.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.91. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 52 week low of $19.93 and a 52 week high of $25.99.
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
