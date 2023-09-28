Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Short Interest Down 43.8% in September

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the August 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:QQQX opened at $21.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.91. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 52 week low of $19.93 and a 52 week high of $25.99.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 140,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 91,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. 20.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

