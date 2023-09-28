Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.49. Approximately 46,989 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 21,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.03.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
