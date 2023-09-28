Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.49. Approximately 46,989 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 21,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.03.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 9.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 29.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 72,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. 27.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

