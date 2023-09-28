Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.54.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Nuvei from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nuvei from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Nuvei from $47.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nuvei from $47.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Nuvei from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of NVEI opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average is $30.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Nuvei has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $43.81.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $307.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.48 million. Nuvei had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 2.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nuvei will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 214.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Nuvei in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuvei by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

