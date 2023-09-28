Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $39.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Omnicell traded as low as $45.01 and last traded at $45.04, with a volume of 91346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.58.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OMCL. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Omnicell from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Omnicell by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,413 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,815,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,829,000 after buying an additional 537,452 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,343,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,988,000 after purchasing an additional 149,068 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Omnicell by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,579,000 after acquiring an additional 135,360 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,008,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,285,000 after purchasing an additional 24,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.77, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.49.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $298.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

